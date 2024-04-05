Srinagar's Jamia Masjid Locked, Mirwaiz Put Under House Arrest

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The gates of Central Jamia Masjid located in the Nowhatta area of the old city, according to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the mosque's overseeing body was locked by the authorities on Jumat
Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan.Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, the head priest of Kashmir, was reportedly placed under house arrest and was thus unable to deliver the Jumat
Vida Sermon at the revered mosque.ADVERTISEMENTIt's worth mentioning that the historic Jamia Masjid hosts largest congregational prayers on Jumat
Vida. Due to mosque closure people headed to Dargah Hazratbal, eyewitnesses said.The grand mosque was to host a Friday sermon by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq against the rising drug abuse in Kashmir. But he was upset at what he saw as 'unjustified' restrictions over his freedom of movement and speech on Jumat
