Srinagar's Jamia Masjid Locked, Mirwaiz Put Under House Arrest

Similar gatherings on the occasion were witnessed at Syed Yaqoob Sahab-Sonwar, Dastgeer Sahib Khanyar and Sarai Payeen, Asar Sharif Lal Bazar and Makhama-Beerwah.

The markets at Hazratbal wore festive looks. Authorities had put in place all arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

Devotees were seen offering congregational prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan on the streets adjacent to several mosques and shrines in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir.

Authorities had organized medical camps for the devotees while a route plan devised for the day by the Traffic Police department also helped smooth movement of traffic on all routes leading to Hazratbal shrine.

Roads and streets leading to the shrine were decorated with buntings and markets in Hazratbal wore a festive look with vendors doing brisk business.

