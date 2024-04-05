               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Srinagar's Jamia Masjid Locked, Mirwaiz Put Under House Arrest


4/5/2024 3:12:34 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The gates of Central Jamia Masjid located in the Nowhatta area of the old city, according to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the mosque's overseeing body was locked by the authorities on Jumat
    Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan.

    Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, the head priest of Kashmir, was reportedly placed under house arrest and was thus unable to deliver the Jumat
      Vida Sermon at the revered mosque.

      It's worth mentioning that the historic Jamia Masjid hosts largest congregational prayers on Jumat
        Vida. Due to mosque closure people headed to Dargah Hazratbal, eyewitnesses said.

        The grand mosque was to host a Friday sermon by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq against the rising drug abuse in Kashmir. But he was upset at what he saw as 'unjustified' restrictions over his freedom of movement and speech on Jumat
          Vida.

          A spokesman of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, in a statement, said that the authorities disallowed congregational Jumat
            Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid, with police and paramilitary forces deployed in strength around the grand mosque.

            The spokesman said that authorities later barred Mirwaiz from addressing media at his Nigeen residence, prompting him to circulate a video message to condemn the move.

            Mirwaiz in his message circulated on social media, said that thousands of worshippers who were denied entry to Jamia Masjid on Jumat
              Vida were disappointed and distressed by the actions of the government.

              Meanwhile elsewhere thousands of fasting Muslims converged at major other mosques and shrines across Kashmir to participate in Jumat
                Vida prayers.

                            KO photo by Abid Bhat

                            Jumat
                              Vida prayers were held peacefully at Khanqah-e-Maula, Asar-e-Sharif, Janab Sahib Soura, Shehri-Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib (RA),
                              Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahlehadees, Gawkadal; Imambargah Hassanabad, Shrine of Syed Hussain Hussaini Jalali at Gupkar besides other places.

                              Similar gatherings on the occasion were witnessed at Syed Yaqoob Sahab-Sonwar, Dastgeer Sahib Khanyar and Sarai Payeen, Asar Sharif Lal Bazar and Makhama-Beerwah.

                              Reports of congregational prayers being offered by the faithful on the occasion of Jumat
                                Vida were also received from south and north Kashmir including Kulgam, Awanatipora, Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag.

                                The markets at Hazratbal wore festive looks. Authorities had put in place all arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

                                Devotees were seen offering congregational prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan on the streets adjacent to several mosques and shrines in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir.

                                Authorities had organized medical camps for the devotees while a route plan devised for the day by the Traffic Police department also helped smooth movement of traffic on all routes leading to Hazratbal shrine.

                                Roads and streets leading to the shrine were decorated with buntings and markets in Hazratbal wore a festive look with vendors doing brisk business.

