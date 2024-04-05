HUAWEI Nova 12S Redefines Mid-Range: Premium Features, Affordable Price

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In the age of the internet, anyone can be a star. This democratisation of fame has brought forth a new generation of confident and expressive youth, who communicate through social media and are eager to share their personal stories. Huawei's nova series was designed for these 'nova stars', providing tools for creativity and self-expression.

Now on its 12th iteration, the HUAWEI nova 12 series delivers more than ever. With its 'Super Slim, Super Selfie' philosophy as a foundation, the new series is led by the HUAWEI nova 12s, which brings top-notch cameras, powerful performance, and sleek design - all within a slim and lightweight smartphone. It also emerges as one of the smartphones with the highest resolution front camera in the mid-range smartphone market. Here's what makes the HUAWEI nova 12s so impressive.

Ultra-Slim Aesthetic Wonder: Impressive ID design

The HUAWEI nova 12s, in its striking new blue colour, is something to behold. The Blue edition features a Unique Petal Texture Design, lending an avant-garde touch to the smartphone's overall aesthetic. Continuing the cosmic theme of its predecessors, the HUAWEI nova 12s captivates with its iconic Star Orbit Ring design. This model introduces a unique metallic texture that highlights the ring's design, creating a sense of cosmic balance and symmetry.

The HUAWEI nova 12s doesn't sacrifice performance or technology for its sleek form. Its ultra-thin and lightweight build ensures it fits seamlessly into any casual or formal outfit. And the Extreme R Angle Design is ergonomically crafted to fit comfortably and securely in your palm.

Master the Art of the Self Portraits: Ultra-Wide Angle 60MP Selfie Camera

With the rising popularity of short-form video content, the front camera has become essential for capturing and sharing moments. Luckily, the HUAWEI nova 12s elevates the selfie game with its Ultra-Wide Angle 60MP front-facing Camera.

Now, you'll get selfies that are sharper and clearer than ever, with no details missing. Plus, the 100° ultra-wide-angle is perfect for expansive travel landscapes or group photos, fitting everyone into the frame effortlessly. Now you can get the whole family and your entire crew of friends in frame for the ultimate group shot.

Complementing the selfie camera is the main camera module, featuring a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera and an 8MP Macro Camera. Not only are these versatile cameras able to photograph a variety of scenarios, but they also work together with Huawei's very own XD Portrait Engine software to create realistic, textured shots where every fine detail is presented in full glory.

Slim but Mighty: Superb Performance

The HUAWEI nova 12s continues the legacy of the nova series with its 'Big 3' essentials: A Big Battery, Big Storage, and a Big Screen. It boasts a substantial 4500mAh battery, offering an impressive 18.4 days of standby time when fully charged. Especially for young users who live and breathe digital, the smartphone is a deeply integral aspect of their lives - having a long-lasting battery is therefore not just a good-to-have but a must-have.

The HUAWEI nova 12s also features the 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo 2.0 for when life demands a quick boost. Just 15 minutes of charging can power the phone up to 62 per cent, and in 30 minutes, you can achieve a full charge with the screen off, ensuring you're ready to go at a moment's notice.

EMUI 14: Elevating Security and Personalisation

The HUAWEI nova 12s is made even more thrilling with the debut of EMUI 14. This new operating system enhances the user experience to unprecedented levels. It offers advanced security management and customisable lock screen themes, complete with Always-On Display (AOD) support, ensuring a secure and tailored experience. EMUI 14 also introduces the Live View and Notification Centre. These features allow users to manage their multitasking needs efficiently by optimising alerts and simplifying the user interface, keeping them informed and focused on their tasks.

The Huawei nova 12s is priced at Dh1,599 and comes in black, white, and blue colours. It HUAWEI nova comes with free gifts worth Dh469, which includes the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i, a General-Energetic Work Gift Package, Viu 6-month subscription, and three months of HUAWEI Care+ service. On the other hand, the Huawei nova 12 SE is priced at Dh1,199 in black and green colours, while the HUAEWEI nova 12i is priced at Dh949 and also comes in black and green colours. Both devices come with free gifts worth Dh379, which includes the HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2, a General-Energetic Work Gift Package, Viu six-month subscription, and three months of Huawei Care Plus service.

