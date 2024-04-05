'Dazed' Arvind Kejriwal Trying Hard To Adjust In Tihar Jail: 'Wakes Up Early, Cleans His Cell'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "'Meditation, yoga, writing, and reading books', this is how Jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is spending time in Tihar prison. The AAP supremo was remanded by Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The chief minister wakes up early morning, does yoga, and sweeps his 14x8 feet cell located in general ward number 3 of jail number 2 of Tihar. For breakfast, he takes two bread slices along with tea. Kejriwal then walks around, The Print reported.

The AAP convenor seems confused as he is trying to adjust inside the jail, a prison source told the news outlet, adding that senior resident doctors are also monitoring his blood pressure, weight, and sugar level twice a day.

“He (Arvind Kejriwal) is completely fine. His weight has not dropped here. Currently, his weight is 65 kg. His blood pressure and sugar levels are also fine,” the prison official said as quoted by The Print.

However, Delhi Minister Atishi has earlier alleged that the chief minister had lost 4.5 kg since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 evening.

Delhi CM doesn't even have a chair to sit in and watch television, the report asserted that he surfs channels while standing. Apart from TV, he also reads books, does yoga, and meditates twice daily in jail, PTI reported.\"How Prime Ministers Decide' and the Hindu epics 'Ramayana and Mahabharata' are the books provided to him in jail. For cleaning his cell, Kejriwal gas a bucket, a broom, and a piece of cloth, the report said.

Kejriwal is not allowed to talk to other inmates due to security reasons, but he can step outside his cell for walks, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN05042024007365015876ID1108062365