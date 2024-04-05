Cholera Outbreak Sparks Alarm In Bengaluru; BBMP Urges Hot Water Provision In Restaurants, Hotels

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru is sent into a frenzy as fear of cholera spread through its streets, sparking urgent action from health authorities. This comes after a suspected case of cholera was reported in Malleshwaram. The alarm was raised when a woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, exhibited symptoms of severe vomiting, prompting concerns about a potential cholera outbreak.

Upon undergoing a blood test, cholera was detected, sending immediate ripples of panic through the area. In response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health department swiftly implemented stringent precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, deploying measures at every ward level.

The gravity of the situation was further underscored when another woman was admitted to a private hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting. It was reported that a doctor at the hospital informed the patient about the symptoms associated with cholera.

Initial tests confirmed the presence of cholera, but subsequent laboratory analysis of a stool sample yielded negative results. Despite this, health authorities remain vigilant, diligently gathering information about the affected woman's travel history and contacts to mitigate any potential risks. Surveillance efforts were intensified, with health officials conducting visits to 165 households in the vicinity of the suspected case. Fortunately, no additional cases of cholera were reported among these households.

To prevent the further spread, BBMP issued notices to all City Health Officers and Medical Officers of Health, mandating the distribution of hot water for drinking in hotels, restaurants, and cafes across the city. Additionally, private and government hospitals were instructed to report all cholera cases to the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) database without fail.

As part of precautionary measures, ten water samples were collected from the area suspected of contamination and sent for testing to ensure the safety of the water supply.








