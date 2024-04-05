Doordarshan To Show 'The Kerala Story' Today; Kerala CM Slams DD, Says Don't Be BJP-RSS Propaganda Machine

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the decision of Doordarshan to air 'The Kerala Story' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This controversial movie, Vijayan argued, had the potential to exacerbate communal tensions in the state. He urged Doordarshan, the national broadcaster, to retract its decision, cautioning against becoming a mouthpiece for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Taking to social media, Vijayan emphasized the need for responsible broadcasting, especially during such sensitive times. He stressed that airing content that could polarize communities would be detrimental to Kerala's social fabric.



Vijayan's stance reflected the broader sentiment in Kerala, where there is a strong commitment to maintaining communal harmony and resisting divisive narratives.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist echoed Vijayan's sentiments and issued a statement calling for Doordarshan to reconsider its decision. The party raised concerns about BJP's attempts to exploit the election season to polarize Kerala society.



The CPI(M) pointed to the history of protests and controversies surrounding the movie's release, highlighting the potential risks associated with its broadcast.

The controversy surrounding "The Kerala Story" stemmed from its portrayal of Kerala women's alleged radicalization and involvement in terror activities. Despite legal battles and objections from various quarters, including CPI(M) and Congress, the Kerala High Court had previously allowed the movie's release, citing no overt offence in its trailer.

However, the debate over the movie's content persisted, with critics arguing that it propagated false narratives and stereotypes. The BJP alleged that the movie faced an unofficial ban in Kerala theaters, further escalating tensions surrounding its broadcast on Doordarshan.

