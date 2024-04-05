               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Uri, Terrorist Killed


4/5/2024 2:30:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 5 (IANS) One terrorist was killed after the Army foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday in the Uri sector of J&K's Baramulla district.

Officials said that in the early hours of Friday morning, suspicious movement was detected on the LoC in Sabura Nala of the Uri sector in the district.

“The infiltrators were challenged after which a firefight started. One unidentified terrorist has been killed," officials said.

"Operation/searches are still going on in the area,” the officials said.

More details are awaited

