US Troops In Moldova In Emerging Plan B For Ukraine

Moldovan land is between the

Dniester and Prut rivers, the area once known as Bessarabia.

Most of the population is Eastern Orthodox.

There was once a large and thriving Jewish community in the country. Chisinau, the Moldovan capital, was 46% Jewish. In the Kingdom of Romania during the Holocaust, an estimated 380,000–400,000 Jews died in then-Romanian-controlled areas including Bessarabia, Bukovina and Transdniestria.

Romania is said to rank first among Holocaust perpetrator countries other than Nazi Germany. Today, there are about 15,000 Jews in Moldova and Transdniestria.

There has been an ongoing struggle in Moldova with the country roughly divided into two camps: the pro-EU camp on the one side and the pro-Russian camp on the other. Currently, the pro-EU camp is in power.

It has outlawed pro-Russian opposition parties and organizations and jailed some of their leaders. In addition, the ruling party has closed 13 TV and media outlets on the grounds they were connected to Russia.

Until mid-March, the pro-EU party did not allow opposition candidates to run for local or national elections.

Evghenia Gutsul visits with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Photo: President of Russia

An illustrative case is that of the current elected governor of Gagauz autonomous region, Evghenia Gutsul. Gagauzia is a Turkic-speaking, Russian Orthodox entity in the southeastern part of Moldova.

Gutsul was a member of the Shor (or Sor) party, a pro-Russian party that was outlawed by the current government. She was not permitted to run for office under the party banner and was accused of helping to illegally finance the Shor party. She decided to run for office as an“independent” and won handily. Gutsul is close to Moscow and President Vladimir Putin.

In March the

high court in Moldova determined

that outlawing the Shor

party was illegal.

German police on Moldova border. Photo: X.com / @SlavFreeSpirit / Screengrab

Meanwhile, other countries are taking a keen interest in Moldova. An interesting example: The Germans are supplying police to reinforce the border with Ukraine. Germany joined an EU-sponsored project to“ensure the security” of Moldova.

The police stop smuggling, but according to reports, critics say the efforts being reinforced are mainly concerned with stopping Ukrainians from escaping conscription and returning them to Ukraine, where they face either jail terms or being thrown onto the front lines fighting Russia.

How such activity would square with European human rights laws is an open question.

France is also activating key units of its Foreign Legion – many of which are currently out of work after being kicked out of some African countries. According to press reports, 1,500 French Foreign Legion troops are likely to be deployed either to Ukraine or to Moldova, either in May or June.

France President Emmanuel Macron has been working overtime trying to gin up NATO support for intervention in Ukraine.

Transdniestria is a breakaway region officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldovan Republic which has its own government and military. It is on the eastern side of the Dnistria river with its capital at Tiraspol. The European Parliament has declared that this area is under Russian occupation.

There is a Russian military contingent in Transdniestria but it is comprised of only 1,500 soldiers. There is also a massive Russian ammunition dump there, a subject of much interest to the ammunition-starved Ukrainians. The army of Transdniestria is made up of 5,000 active duty personnel and 16,000 reservists. Much of its equipment is antiquated.

By comparison, Moldova has an army of 6,500 active duty personnel and 2,000 annual conscripts. It claims a reserve force of 65,000. How reliable any of these force figures are isn't known.

Transdniestria Independence Day Parade – a T-64 Tank.

For foreign troops to operate from Moldova on into Ukraine, they would either need to take over Transdniestria or, alternatively, put military forces into Gagauzia, which would likely trigger a civil war.

Moldova on its own is not of any strategic importance. However, it could be a staging area and jumping-off point for a strategy aimed at Ukraine's southern city of Odesa and, perhaps, Russia-annexed Crimea.

What seems to be brewing in Europe is some sort of Plan B – in essence, what to do if the Ukrainian army collapses. European specialists and some officials are increasingly opining that the days of Ukraine as an independent entity may be reaching an end.

Russian officials are feeding into the dialogue by saying they want a huge buffer zon in any Ukraine settlement, a cordon sanitaire to prevent NATO from threatening Russian territory and vital interests.

Assuming that the dire war predictions are realized, a future Ukraine could consist of an annexed Russian area, a pro-Russian regime in Kiev, a buffer zone and western Ukraine taken over by Poland, potentially cut up with some of its neighbors.