               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Troops In Moldova In Emerging Plan B For Ukraine


4/5/2024 1:10:32 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Big trouble may be brewing in little Moldova, which is starting to look like a staging area for the European Union to offset an emerging Russian victory in Ukraine. Whether such a plan, if attempted, would succeed is not clear. But Moldova is not the most stable country in the world with the nation split between pro-EU and pro-Russian elements.

US troops are now in Moldova with Romanians, ostensibly for a military exercise called JCET 2024 (Joint Command Exchange Training). The exercise started on April 1 and will continue until April 19.

According to a Moldovan Ministry of Defense statement,“The aim of the exercise is joint training and exchange of experience between Moldovan, Romanian and American special forces, as well as to increase the level of interoperability between the participating contingents. This year's event will also be attended by representatives of the [Moldovan] State Protection and Security Service and the Pantera Special Forces.”

These exercises are not new but they taken on new urgency now because of the developing situation in neighboring Ukraine.


Strategic Dialogue Group. Photo: US Embassy Moldova

The US sponsors what it calls the Moldova-US Strategic Dialogue in Chisinau, Moldova's capital. The dialogue focuses on areas of

The United States has made nearly US$320 million available in new economic, security, and humanitarian assistance to help Moldova. This assistance includes $30 million in non-reimbursable budget support disbursed in December 2022 for electricity purchases. According to the US State Department:


Molodovan State Protective Service officers.

The purpose of the State Protection and Security Service, which is separate from the Moldovan army, is to protect high government officials.

Officially, Moldova is supposed to be a neutral country. There is talk of changing its constitution to allow it to join military alliances and, potentially, to join NATO. Joint training with foreign countries (the US and Romania) would appear to violate current constitutional neutrality provisions.

Romania is keen on building up its military relationship with Moldova. Legislation is pending in Romania to allow it to intervene outside the country. Such actions would not be limited to the military but might also involve other types of interventions to counter hybrid threats. The focus of the new law is Moldova and Ukraine.

Romania supplies 80-90% of Moldova's energy. It has built a gas pipeline ultimately connecting Cisenau with Romania, largely financed by grants and loans from the European community. Moldova no longer receives gas from Russia.

According to Romanian sources, there are 600,000 Romanian citizens in Moldova (most with hybrid citizenship). Romania is positioning itself to“protect” its Moldovan
citizens in case of conflict.

Moldova is the second poorest country in Europe after Ukraine. In 2022, Moldova's per capita income was $5,688. Ukraine's was $4,005 (before the current war). Eastern Europe overall has a per capita income of $11,855.

MENAFN05042024000159011032ID1108062040

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search