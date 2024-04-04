What Promises Trio Conference In Brussels To Yerevan?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Reading the agenda of the EU-USA-Armenian conference that willtake place in Brussels on April 5, one can easily determine thehypocritical policy of the West toward Azerbaijan. It is worthnoting that it is not the first double standard that Azerbaijan hasencountered.

As is known, the US Parliament adopted the 907 Amendment whichbans any kind of direct United States aid to the Azerbaijanigovernment. It should be noted that this ban made Azerbaijan theonly post-Soviet state not to receive direct aid from the UnitedStates government to facilitate economic and political stability, when the Amendment was adopted Azerbaijan was subjectedto Armenian aggression, and Armenia invaded 20 percent ofAzerbaijan's territories. As a result of this aggression, over onemillion Azerbaijani citizens of different origins converted torefugees and IDPs. Instead of punishing the aggressor, the Westwhich was bribed by the Armenian lobby punished Azerbaijan.

However, it is known that later the same USA needed Azerbaijaniassistance in Afghanistan and tried its best to normalize relationswith Baku.

The double standards against Azerbaijan are not limited to onlythe USA. Other Western countries, such as France, Germany, and soon, and even Russia and Iran, stood with the aggressor. France andGermany did their best to hinder Azerbaijan from getting properarms. For example, when Turkiye tried to sell Firtina howitzer orother weapons to Azerbaijan, France and Germany did not allow itbecause the engine of the said weapons were produced by them.

However, their heinous plan did not work. Through brilliantforeign policy and political maneuvers, Azerbaijan was able to astrong army that liberated its invaded lands and restored itsterritorial integrity.

As for Russia and Iran, thanks to these countries, the lifespanof Armenia was prolonged. However, history demonstrated that asubject with poor character and strength cannot live long. Today,the same Armenia tries its best to push Russia, its savior, out ofthe South Caucasus. It is the same Armenia which tries to bring thearch enemies of Iran, the Muslim and Shiit country.

In other words, Armenia "thanked" its saviors, I mean Iran andRussia, as it needed. Armenian gratitude reached such an extentthat today Russian media compare Armenia with a suitcase without ahandle.

Currently, Armenia found new saviors, more precisely the West USA and the EU try to perform the role of savior of Armenia byreplacing Russia and Iran. However, the behavior of the West lookslike a farce. It seems that they got a good lesson from theArmenian gratitude for its previous saviors and they are aware ofAzerbaijan's political, economical and military weight in theregion, and try not to burn all bridges with Azerbaijan.

On the one hand, the leaders of the abovementioned countriesmake phone calls to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to comfortAzerbaijan, on the other hand, Western media outlets speak aboutso-called possible Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State and thenUrsula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission hadphone calls with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in a raw andtried to explain the situation that is of concern already in theSouth Caucasus. The behavior of the Western Leaders once againunderlines the power of Azerbaijan and the head of state.

It doesn't matter to Azerbaijan who is the savior or patron ofArmenia. Azerbaijan got what belonged it in accordance with theinternational law. We know that the act of the West is to create asecond front against Russia in the South Caucasus. Unfortunately,Armenia once again allows the third force to use it as a tool.