Dubai: Emirates Announces 19 Extra Flights Ahead Of Eid Al Fitr Travel Rush

All geared up for the influx of travellers this Eid Al Fitr Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Thursday announced that it is expanding its schedules across the region with 19 additional flights.

More than 150,000 people are expected to fly with Emirates during Eid Al Fitr across the region - and to meet the demand, more trips are planned for Jeddah, Kuwait, Beirut and Amman.

Emirates will add an extra seven flights to Jeddah from April 7 to 13. This will give passengers an opportunity to explore destinations like London, the Maldives, or visit family and friends in Colombo and Karachi.

In Kuwait, Emirates will be layering on six extra flights between April 7 and 20, catering to the significant travel demand during that time to popular leisure gateways like Dubai, Bangkok, Osaka, as well as providing the opportunity for travellers to head home to Chennai, Hyderabad, Sialkot and Peshawar.

Emirates' flight schedule to Bahrain will also expand to 22 weekly flights starting May 2 to meet an increased demand for travel to and from the kingdom.

With families coming together to celebrate after the holy month, the airline will also be adding four additional flights onto Amman and two additional flights for Beirut scheduled to accommodate for more travellers.

On board the Middle Eastern flights, travellers will be treated to a specially crafted Eid menu for customers for flights departing from Dubai.

Favourites like chicken biryani and lamb kibbeh labanieh, machbous and vanilla and rose mousse cake will be served, among other savoury and sweet dishes.

