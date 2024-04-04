IPL 2024: KKR's Rising Star Angkrish Raghuvanshi In Candid Chat With Harsha Bhogle (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kolkata Knight Riders' young sensation, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, stole the limelight with his innocence during a mid-innings conversation with Harsha Bhogle after his spectacular half-century against Delhi Capitals. Raghuvanshi's fearless batting prowess, coupled with his endearing demeanour, captivated fans and pundits alike in the IPL 2024 showdown. With insights into his match-winning knock and reflections on the team's strategy, Raghuvanshi's emergence as a promising talent adds an exciting dimension to the cricketing landscape.

"I just wanted to watch the ball and react. I had worked in the nets for the last few weeks, just had fun watching Sunil play. Having watched the SRH match, nothing's a winning score, we'll have to bowl well. Bowl in the right channels and force them into mistakes," Raghuvanshi said after the game. But, the conversation wasn't as plain and simple as the young batter found himself in the spotlight after a fiery half-century.

"It was fun. Came on to the bat pretty nicely... It's nice to get into the tournament with a fifty. But more importantly, three wins in three games. The team is thinking about the next game. It's not personal it's just how we can win games for our team. We got the two points, that's all that matters," Raghuvanshi said at the post-match press conference.

