SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CTLT, SCX, EVBG, NS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)'s sale to Novo Holdings for $63.50 per share in cash. If you are a Catalent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX)'s sale to an affiliate of MiddleGround Capital for $16.19 per share. If you are a Starrett shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $28.60 per share in cash. If you are an Everbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS)'s sale to Sunoco LP for 0.400 Sunoco common units for each NuStar common unit. If you are a NuStar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

