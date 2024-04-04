Perceptyx Announces Winners Of 2024 EX IMPACT Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural Award Honors Customers Who Have Applied People Insights to Measurably Impact Their Employee Experience

TEMECULA, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the global leader in employee experience (EX) transformation, today announced the winners of its inaugural EX IMPACT Awards, which honor the ways companies discovered insights, acted on results, and impacted their employees' experience using Perceptyx's People Insights Platform. The EX IMPACT Awards recognize people-first organizations making a difference in workplace culture. Winners were selected by their fellow HR leaders in recognition of their success leading employee experience transformation.

Congratulations to the 2024 EX IMPACT Award winners:



Align Technology : A global manufacturer of 3D digital scanners and Invisalign clear aligners used in orthodontics, Align partnered with Perceptyx to shift from annual census surveys to quarterly global pulses, roll out lifecycle surveys, including onboarding and exit, and launch ad hoc surveys in response to specific business demands. As a result of their dynamic listening program, spanning more than 21,000 global employees, Align was able to identify and meet workforce training needs, adjust processes, and improve communication with leadership – all while successfully elevating the employee experience.

Carhartt : An internationally-renowned workwear and outdoor apparel company with more than 5,000 employees, Carhartt sustained employee engagement scores of 85% thanks to its thoughtful action planning approach. Using insights from Perceptyx, it was able to identify areas where action was needed and ensure the entire company was aligned on the steps after a survey. One highlight was the development of a highly impactful“Inclusive Leader Toolkit,” developed in collaboration with the company's Trust and Respect Company Action Planning Team and its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) team. With the support of these teams, Carhartt has seen a direct connection between their listening and action efforts and employee engagement, morale, sentiment, and pride in the company.

Children's Nebraska : A premier pediatric healthcare organization with more than 4,000 employees, Children's Nebraska used Perceptyx to launch its first-ever census survey combining employee and provider engagement and RN satisfaction. When the listening data pinpointed a need to improve awareness of recent workplace safety measures, the team implemented several measures to communicate that it was paying attention to worker feedback and that safety was a priority. In a follow-up pulse survey, it saw significant improvement in safety scores. By shifting from a series of disconnected surveys to an integrated, dynamic, action-oriented listening strategy, Children's Nebraska was able to increase confidence in the survey process itself and in employees' feelings of safety at work.

ESAB : Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation is a diversified global leader in connected fabrication technology and gas control solutions with 10,000 employees. The company engaged in listening to enhance the employee experience, with a particular focus on merging company cultures post-acquisition. ESAB implemented 30-day baseline and 90-day follow-up surveys, identified problem areas, and gathered innovative solutions. The Talent Management team created monthly check-ins to monitor the progress of action items established through internal focus groups and then highlighted those“Survey in Action” wins through its Intranet and TV screens at key locations. This detailed strategy of action and transparent communication enabled the company to achieve double-digit increases year-over-year in items pertaining to Change Management, Continuous Improvement, and Clarity of Direction.

UC San Diego Health : UC San Diego Health is the No. 1 health system in San Diego with more than 17,000 employees, and the only academic healthcare system serving the San Diego community. As part of its commitment to worker well-being and engagement, the organization is focused on creating a workplace that encourages diversity of thought. With Perceptyx, it was able to delve deeply into the nuanced issue of whether employees felt safe speaking up and expressing their views. The insights it derived were turned into a multi-faceted and highly effective“Safe to Speak” program, including a five-year continuous listening strategy to ensure an inclusive, respectful, and engaging workplace.



“The EX IMPACT Awards recognize organizations that use the Perceptyx People Insights Platform to improve their employees' experience,” said Kirsten Helvey, Chief Customer Officer at Perceptyx.“A clear theme from the dozens of entries was that organizations are committed to making listening a dynamic process, turning employee insights into actions, and driving real change. We're living in an era of perpetual workforce disruption, but even the largest of enterprises are rising to the challenge. It's inspiring to see how these large organizations are using the insights our platform delivers to truly transform their workforces.”

“Over the past two years we've put a considerable amount of time, effort, and partnership with Perceptyx into altering our Global Talent Listening efforts to provide insights throughout the entire employee lifecycle while simultaneously creating more agile ways to listen as the business changes,” said Nicole Mullikin, Sr. Director, Global Talent Intelligence and Operations, Align Technology.“This EX Impact Award showcases the potential this type of strategy carries not only for our organization but others as well!”

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company, providing enterprise-grade employee listening, analytics, and behavioral science that activates people and delivers business impact. More than 600 global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 100, use Perceptyx's multi-channel employee listening, AI-powered recommendations, and personalized coaching to close the loop between insights and action. With an unrivaled technology platform and an in-house team of EX experts, Perceptyx makes it easy for managers, HR executives, and business leaders to align their key business and talent priorities and drive positive organizational change.

Media Contact :

Brianna Bruinsma

Firebrand Communications

...eting

415 848 9175