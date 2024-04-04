Jordan Conducts Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 4 (Petra) - As part of Jordan's commitment to supporting the people of Gaza, Jordanian aircraft dropped aid packages on Thursday containing clothing for the upcoming Eid holiday and food supplies under the dire circumstances caused by the Israeli war on Gaza.The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army conducted ten airdrops of humanitarian and food aid to various locations in northern Gaza, with the participation of allied countries.The operation involved aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, as well as contributions from the United States, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Germany, and the Netherlands.The Jordan Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to providing ongoing humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza, either through air operations from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport or via airdrops directly to Gaza or land convoys, to help the people there overcome challenges during Ramadan.Since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Jordan has conducted 71 airdrops independently and 147 in collaboration with allied countries.