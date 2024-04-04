Stoltenberg: Difficult Battlefield Situation Is An Argument For Stepping Up Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Allies continue to support Ukraine, and the difficult situation on the battlefield is an argument for stepping up support not scaling down it.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this today at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, opening the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Russia's brutal war against Ukraine has entered its third year. And as Ukraine continues to fight for its freedom, Allies continue to support Ukraine. The situation on the battlefield is difficult. This is an argument for stepping up our support not scaling down,” said Stoltenberg.

He noted that today the pasties will address Ukraine's urgent practical and political needs, including how to strengthen NATO's support for Ukraine.

“At Vilnius we agreed the package of measures to bring Ukraine closer to NATO. And as we prepare for our Washington Summit, we're working together to cement Ukraine's path towards NATO membership. This matters for Ukraine's security and for our security,” added Stoltenberg.

As reported, meetings of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Foreign Affairs Ministers are underway in Brussels. The continuation of military assistance to Ukraine is among the main topics.