Elephant kills American tourist in Zambia’s Kafue National Park

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck a safari tour group in Zambia's Kafue National Park when an 80-year-old American tourist lost her life after being charged by a bull elephant. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, March 30, also resulted in another female guest sustaining injuries.



The group, comprising six guests and a guide, was on a safari expedition from Lufupa Camp when the unexpected charge took place around 9:30 am local time. A video captured the harrowing moment as the elephant chased down the tour group, causing chaos and panic among the occupants of the vehicle.



As the elephant closed in on the group's vehicle, the guide's urgent shouts of warning could be heard, but they were unable to evade the charging animal. The vehicle ultimately came to a halt just before the elephant knocked it over, with screams filling the air during the terrifying attack.



Tragically, the 80-year-old American tourist succumbed to her injuries sustained in the incident, while another female guest suffered injuries and was promptly transported to a private medical facility for treatment. The remaining four guests received treatment for minor injuries following the ordeal.



The devastating encounter serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with wildlife safaris, emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety protocols and exercising caution when exploring natural habitats.

