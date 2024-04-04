P&G joins hands with Saudi Arabia’s Children with Disability Association to spread smiles this festive season

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Procter & Gamble (P&G) has launched a campaign in collaboration with the Children with Disability Association in Saudi Arabia, aimed at bringing smiles and inclusivity to children with disabilities during the festive season. This initiative follows the resounding success of their Back to School campaign last September and underscores P&G's commitment to making a positive impact in communities across the region.

Teaming up with major retailers in Saudi Arabia, including Lulu and Othaim, P&G aims to raise awareness during Ramadan and Eid while encouraging active participation from customers. The campaign, which will run until April 10th, seeks to spread joy and make a tangible difference in the lives of children with disabilities.

Throughout this campaign, every purchase of one Fairy pack will contribute to a smile from a child with disability, as P&G aims to donate essential resources, clothes, and equipment to enhance the well-being of children with disabilities during the Eid festive season. By leveraging the reach and resources of its retail partners, P&G hopes to maximize the impact of the campaign and spread joy to as many children as possible.

Mohamed Faheem, P&G’s Chief Executive Officer in Saudi Arabia said: "At P&G, we continue to step up as a Force For Good, as we believe in the power of collective action to drive meaningful change. Our partnership with the Children with Disability Association underscores our commitment to inclusivity and making a positive impact in the communities we serve. We strongly believe that the simple acts can make a lasting impact, and together with our customers, we can make a real difference in the lives of children with disabilities and foster a more inclusive society."

Known for its iconic products, P&G has traditionally brought smiles to the consumer through its endeavor to help improve lives every day and this campaign is an extension of the brand’s core philosophy. Consumers’ choice to trust P&G products in their homes helps the company make a difference around the world—where they can impact lives more than ever.





