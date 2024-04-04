Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) And Employee Matching Global Strategic Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Employee Matching - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Employee Matching Market to Reach $135.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Employee Matching estimated at US$52.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$135.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The concept of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is introduced in this document, emphasizing its importance in today's business landscape. It discusses companies' strong commitment to CSR initiatives and the various factors that drive these efforts, including regulatory requirements, competitive advantages, and corporate culture.

Transparency is highlighted as a crucial element in CSR, driven by consumer expectations and pressure. Additionally, the document addresses the cost implications of implementing CSR programs and provides insights into global CSR investments over a ten-year period from 2017 to 2027, indicating a growing focus on community investments worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A PRELUDE TO CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Companies Strongly Committed to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Factors Driving Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives

Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Gains & Corporate Culture

Need for Transparency

Consumer Expectations & Pressure

Cost Implications

Global CSR Investments Perspective

Global Community Investments in US$ Million for the years 2017 through 2027

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Community Investments by Geographic Region - USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Community Investments by Geographic Region - USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Community Investments in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 10-Year Perspective for Community Investments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Community Investments for USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027

Global Community Investments by Cause: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Corporate Social Responsibility Benefits

Most Sought After Attributes in Companies: % of People Considering Attribute as Being Important

Top Ways to Improve Social, Environmental & Governance Programs for Positive Impact on Financial Performance of Companies

Industries with Potential to Monetize CSR: % of Online Users in the US and UK Willing to Pay Premium for Brand for Positive Environmental Impact

Leading Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programs

Matching Gifts

Volunteer Grants

% of Companies Offering Volunteer Program for Domestic & International Employees

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Types

Philanthropic CSR

Environmental CSR

Select Environmentally-responsible Companies Ethical CSR

2. CSR AND POST-COVID-19 ERA



Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Employee Matching - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

3. SELECT MARKET TRENDS



The Millennial Generation Leads to Seismic Shift towards Corporate Social Responsibility

Millennials Increasingly Prioritize Social & Environmental Commitments of Workplace: % of Millennials Considering Social & Environmental Commitments of Companies while Deciding Employer

The Increasing Trend of Consumer Activism

Focus on Green Technology

Think Globally, Act Locally

Increased Transparency Diversity & Inclusion

4. SELECT BRANDS IMPLEMENTING SUCCESSFUL CSR

5. INNOVATIVE CSR STRATEGIES OF COMPANIES (2022)

6. EMPLOYEE MATCHING GIFTS - ONE OF THE MOST COMMON CSR PROGRAMS



Employee Giving and Volunteering to Plan Philanthropy Program

Matching Gifts

Matching Gift Programs of Select Popular Companies

Matching Gift Programs of Leading Enterprises

Matching Gifts Impacts

Top Matching Gift Initiatives for all Non-profits

Select Ways a Non-profit Can Receive Donations through Matching Gifts Software for Matching Gifts

