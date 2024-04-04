UP: Why This BSP Woman Candidate Is Different

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 4 (IANS) She is not the kind of candidate one would expect in a Bahujan Samaj Party.

She is young with short hair, speaks fluent English and is the BSP candidate for the Lalganj reserved seat.

Indu Chaudhary, a faculty member at the English Department of Banaras Hindu University, has taken a plunge into politics because she firmly believes in the ideology of BSP.

“I will continue the mission of Mayawati and Kanshi Ram, working in the interest of the Bahujan community as I have been doing for over a decade,” she says.

The BSP had won the seat in 2019, but party MP Sangeeta Azad defected to the BJP last month.

Born in Nikaspur village in the Ambedkar Nagar district, Indu spent her childhood in Railway Colony, Lucknow, where her father was stationed.

She completed her schooling up to Intermediate level at a public school, followed by earning her B.A., B.Ed., M.A., and Ph.D. degrees from Lucknow University.

While doing her doctorate, she was selected for the position of an English teacher at Sainik School, where she served for two years. After that, she was appointed as an Assistant Professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

In addition to her academic duties, Chaudhary has been actively involved in advocating for social justice.

She has been vocal about the struggles of Bahujan leaders and has emphasised the ideals and visions of B. R. Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram, and Mayawati, aiming to raise awareness and garner support for the Bahujan mission.

As she gears up for the campaign, she says:“I will work hard to take a step forward for the Bahujan movement and nothing can stop me from doing so. I am grateful to the BSP President for giving me this opportunity.”