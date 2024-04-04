U.S. Ready To Help Restore Ukraine's Energy Sector - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko at a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed the needs of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure that was damaged as a result of the latest Russian attacks.

Ukrinform reports.

Galushchenko informed Brink about the current situation in the energy sector and the consequences of the Russian attacks.

"We managed to stabilize the situation, but the enemy continues its attacks, including on substations," Galushchenko said.

According to the minister, the collection of information from companies regarding the needs to overcome the consequences of Russian attacks is being completed. Thermal and hydro generation facilities were the most affected. What is needed now is high-voltage equipment, autotransformers, and equipment for repairs.

Brink noted that the United States is ready to help restore the energy sector and prepare for the next heating season.

During the meeting, both parties also discussed cooperation in strengthening the physical protection of energy facilities.

The two discussed measures to decentralize generation before the start of the next heating season, namely the need to install additional distributed generation capacities.

On March 22, Russia resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Missile and drone strikes damaged thermal power plants, the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant and high-voltage substations.

