Chinese embassy in Zambia donates USD500K to aid cholera fight

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia demonstrated its ongoing commitment to supporting public health initiatives by donating approximately 500,000 U.S. dollars to the Zambian government to aid in the fight against cholera. This significant contribution forms part of the embassy's comprehensive cholera assistance measures, which were announced during the peak of the cholera outbreak earlier this year in January.



Wang Sheng, serving as the charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy, highlighted the collaborative efforts between the embassy and Zambian authorities in implementing these vital assistance measures over the past month. This partnership underscores the shared commitment of both nations to address public health challenges and ensure the well-being of the Zambian population.



The generous donation from the Chinese Embassy will provide much-needed support for the Zambian government's efforts to combat cholera and mitigate its impact on communities across the country. By working together, China and Zambia aim to strengthen health systems, enhance disease surveillance, and improve access to essential healthcare services, ultimately contributing to the promotion of public health and the prevention of infectious diseases.



"We are delighted to see that the cholera outbreak in Zambia has been alleviated, but its eradication remains a long-term task," he made the statement while speaking at a handover event attended by Situmbeko Musokotwane, the Zambian Minister of Finance and National Planning.



Zambia has been grappling with a cholera outbreak since October of the previous year, with a tally of over 20,000 cumulative cases and a death toll surpassing 700.



Wang emphasized that the financial aid provided will support the Zambian government and citizens in enhancing sanitation and water infrastructure to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks.



Furthermore, he revealed that a Chinese vaccine producer has been evaluating the feasibility of manufacturing vaccines within Zambia, responding to a request from the Zambian government. This initiative aims to establish a long-term strategy for preventing large-scale cholera outbreaks in the future.

