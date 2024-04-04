Visa On Arrival For Indian Passport Holders

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa Application

An e-Visa, or electronic visa (eTV), is a digital permit for traveling that can be obtained online. The Indian government aims to boost tourism by allowing citizens from over 169 countries to apply for an e-visa. This has lessened the administrative workload for international tourists, who no longer have to request traditional paper visas. Foreign visitors who meet the criteria can now utilize a 365-day e-Visa to enter India, permitting numerous entries for e-Tourist and e-Business, three entries for e-Medical and e-Medical Attendant, and one entry for e-Conference reasons, each valid for 30 days. Many visitors now opt to fill out the Indian Visa Application online, eliminating the need to visit the Embassy in person and submit forms and documents to the government. Hence, travelers are encouraged to use this program to get their Indian Visa e-Visa as the process is efficient and effective. The India e-Visa can be easily applied for with a short online application. Travelers only need to provide basic biographical information and their passport information.







Types of Indian e-Visa



Tourist e-Visa

Business e-Visa Medical Visa e-Visa

Eligibility Requirements for Indian Visa Application Online



Be a citizen of any of the 165+ countries whose citizens are eligible for the Indian Visa.

The purpose of your visit is tourism, business or medical.

You must have a valid passport for at least 6 months from the date of arrival in India. The passport must contain at least 2 blank pages.

When applying for Indian Visa online, the details provided must exactly match those in your passport. Any discrepancies may result in visa refusal or delays in visa processing/issuance/entry into India.

Enter the country only through certain authorized immigration checkpoints, including 28 airports and 5 seaports.

Make an online payment using your international credit/debit card. Check your email address. Your e-Visa will be sent to your email.

Indian Visa On Arrival

India is a stunning nation, and the Indian government is making efforts to simplify the arrival process for visitors from around the globe. The India e-Visa, a recently introduced travel document, is now accessible in several countries and offers the most efficient and convenient method to travel to India. At present, 169 nations can obtain a tourist visa upon arrival in India, and it is anticipated that more countries will be added in the future. The India Visitor Visa is a recent e-Visa program that allows potential visitors to obtain a visa without having to go to an embassy in India. Visitors have the option to arrive in India through any of the nine international airports. It is important to note that applicants must apply for a tourist visa from their respective countries within a time-frame of 30 to 5 days prior to their arrival in India. Apply for an India Visa on Arrival online if you wish to visit the country as a tourist for sightseeing and recreation purposes.

Requirements for the India Visa on Arrival



An electronic or scanned copy of the first (biographical) page of the visitor's passport, which must be the standard Passport, and which must remain valid for at least 6 months from the date of entry into India.

You should also ensure that your Passport has two blank pages, which wouldn't be seen online, but the border officers at the airport would need the two blank pages to stamp entry/exit on.

A copy of the visitor's recent passport-style color photo (only of the face, and it can be taken with a phone).

A working email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A debit card or a credit card for the payment of the Indian e-Visa application fees. A return or onward ticket out of India.