Turkey Visa Application Process For Libya, South African Citizens

Turkey shares borders with both Western Asia and Europe. Attractions for tourists consist of stunning shorelines, national parks, ancient mosques, and visually appealing cities. Tourists must acquire a visa in order to enter the country. In order to travel to Turkey for vacation, the majority of foreigners need to acquire a tourist visa beforehand. The Turkey Tourist eVisa is available for the majority of nationalities. It is known as a visa for temporary stays. People from more than 100 countries are eligible to request an electronic visa for Turkey. A digital visa enables entry into Turkey and permits travel within the country. This is available once the necessary information is entered, and online payments are made. This visa allows you to remain in Turkey for up to 30 days. You are not allowed to engage in any paid activities while you are there. An E-Visa is required to obtain this visa. Travelers can get their tourist visa granted in as little as 24 hours by filling out a simple online form with their personal information and passport information.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR TURKEY TOURIST VISA



A valid passport whose validity will exceed the duration of the visa you apply for by six months.

Passport size photos

To get the Turkey e-Visa, travelers also need an email address to receive notifications and the approved permit.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the visa fee online.

Turkey Visa Application Process

Non-citizens of visa-exempt countries visiting Turkey need to acquire a visa for entry. Nevertheless, travelers who meet the necessary requirements are now able to submit their application for a Turkey e-Visa through the internet, enabling them to enjoy a stay of a maximum of three months in the country. The Turkey e-Visa permits entry into Turkey for citizens of specific countries and is issued by the government. One can obtain it by either completing an online application or going to a border crossing. The e-Visa will take over the old“sticker visa” and“stamp-type” visas. It can be utilized in various ways, such as in transportation, tourism, and commerce. The duration of the stay allowed with an e-Visa depends on the traveler's nationality, offering choices for either a single entry or multiple entry visa valid for 30, 60, or 90 days. All entries must be submitted within 180 days. To complete their Turkey e-Visa application, all eligible travelers must have an internet connection. In Turkey, there are four types of visas: tourist visas, business visas, student visas, and work visas. Determine the type of visa required for your trip. However, to apply for the Turkey e-Visa, the traveler can simply fill in the online form which takes only a few minutes. Please note that it may take 24 hours for the system to process your Turkish e-Visa applications.

Check what type of Turkish visa you need to apply for.

Find out when is the right time to apply.

Check where to submit your Turkey visa application.

Collect the required documents. Submit the application Wait for processing.

Have a passport valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay in Turkey.

A valid email address to receive the approved Turkey eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the Turkey e-Visa fees.

Turkey Visa For South African Citizens

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduced the eVisa program in 2013. The government of Turkey is presently providing e-visas to people from more than 100 nations, including South Africa. South Africans can now get a visa for Turkey without visiting the Turkish embassy, as Turkey is a well-liked spot for tourists. They have the option of applying online to receive their e-visas faster instead. South Africans who are planning a trip to Turkey have the option to apply for an electronic visa ahead of time through an online platform. South African natives are required to acquire a Turkish e-visa prior to their arrival in Turkey for tourism, business, transit, or medical purposes. The Turkey e-Visa permits South Africans to remain in Turkey for a period of 30 days with multiple entry access. The Turkey e-Visa is valid for a total of 180 days from the date of issue. It allows South African visitors multiple entries into Türkiye, with each journey lasting up to 90 days. This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The process is faster and more convenient than applying for a traditional visa. This can be done in minutes from your home or office without having to visit the local Turkish Embassy or Consulate.

Passport – getting a South African passport is quite easy these days, so you should be able to get one fast. Make sure that it is valid for at least 6 months from the date you plan to enter this country.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa Types

A Turkey Visa grants you permission to go into Turkey and remain for a set period of time. Depending on the visa you have, you have the ability to engage in different activities such as studying and working. Some visas enable applicants to seek a Turkish residence permit and remain in Turkey for a minimum of one year. People who qualify need to submit an application for a Turkey e-Visa prior to arrival in the nation. The Turkey e-Visa launched in 2013 permits individuals of specific nationalities to enter the country for periods of 30 or 90 days, with the option of single or multiple entries. Turkey e-Visas are usually valid for a period of 180 days starting from the date they are issued. The Turkish e-Visa, which replaced the previous“sticker visa,” was designed to expedite the visa application process, saving tourists time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Travellers wishing to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes.

Turkey Tourist Visa

Individuals holding a Turkish Tourist Visa are permitted to enter Turkey for tourism-related purposes such as sightseeing, vacations, visiting friends or family, and so on. The visa is only valid for a set period of time, which is limited to 90 days.

Turkey Student Visa

To pursue education in Turkey, you can request a Turkey Student Visa for a temporary residency. People who are interested in completing an internship, enrolling in a course, or studying at a school or university in Turkey have the option to apply for this visa. After enrolling at a Turkish educational institution and providing a letter from your university or school, you are eligible to seek a Student Visa. In order to acquire a residency, permit in Turkey, you need to sign up with the Foreigner's Branch of your nearby police department within 30 days of reaching the country.

Turkey Work Visa

A Turkey Work Visa allows you to move to Turkey to work. Foreigners are not permitted to work in Turkey unless they have a work visa and a work permit. You must apply for a Work Visa in Turkey two months before your trip. Send the document to Turkey's Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS), which will publish an updated list of these documents on its website in 90 days.

Turkey Transit Visa

A Turkey Transit Visa allows you to travel from one country to another via Turkey. If you intend to utilize Turkey as a transit country to your final destination and must pass through immigration or stay in Turkey overnight, you may need a visa.

TURKEY VISA FOR LIBYA CITIZENS

Travelers are required to secure a visit visa in advance to enter Libya, as it is not included in the list of countries exempt from visa requirements. People from more than 100 nations are eligible to request a Turkish e-Visa that remains valid for 180 days starting from the entry date. Libya is also another nation where a Turkish e-visa can be acquired. The e-Visa for Turkey, also known as an online visa for Turkey, is a permit that enables foreigners to travel to Turkey. A tourist visa permits Libyans to make a single trip to Turkey and remain for a maximum of 30 days. The Turkish e-Visa, known as the online Turkey visa, is a new travel document that has replaced the old“sticker visa.” It was implemented to speed up the visa application process, enabling travelers to save time when applying for and entering the country. Those wishing to visit Turkey for other reasons, such as work or study, must apply through a Turkish embassy or consulate. This Turkey e-Visa was created to make it easier for travellers to obtain visas online. The Turkey visa for Libya consists of a simple online application form that can be completed in a matter of minutes. Libyans can apply for a Turkish e-visa from anywhere in Libya that has an internet connection.

A passport valid for at least 150 days after the date of arrival in Turkey

A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the Turkish visa fees.