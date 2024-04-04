TEPEZZA Market Size, Forecast, And Market Insight For 7 Major Markets (United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom And Japan) To 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TEPEZZA Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about TEPEZZA for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the TEPEZZA for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the TEPEZZA for Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Furthermore, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the TEPEZZA market forecast analysis for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

Drug Summary

Teprotumumab, an insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor inhibitor (IGF-1R), is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody produced in Chinese hamster ovary (CHO-DG44) cells with a molecular weight of approximately 148 KD.

The metabolism of teprotumumab has not been fully characterized; however, it is expected to undergo metabolism via proteolysis. TEPEZZA for injection is supplied as a sterile, preservative-free, and white to off-white, lyophilized powder for IV infusions. Each single-dose vial contains 500 mg of teprotumumab, L-histidine (7.45 mg), L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate (31.8 mg), polysorbate 20 (1 mg), and trehalose dihydrate (946 mg). After reconstitution with 10 mL of sterile water for injection, USP, the final concentration is 47.6 mg/mL with a pH of 5.5.

Mechanism of action

Teprotumumab's mechanism of action in patients with Graves' Ophthalmopathy has not been fully characterized. It binds to IGF-1R and blocks its activation and signaling.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insights into:



A comprehensive product overview including the TEPEZZA description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

Elaborated details on TEPEZZA regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the TEPEZZA research and development activities in Graves' Ophthalmopathy across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around TEPEZZA.

The report contains forecasted sales of TEPEZZA for Graves' Ophthalmopathy till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for Graves' Ophthalmopathy. The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for TEPEZZA in Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for Graves' Ophthalmopathy is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence TEPEZZA dominance.

Other emerging products for Graves' Ophthalmopathy are expected to give tough market competition to TEPEZZA and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of TEPEZZA in Graves' Ophthalmopathy. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of TEPEZZA from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the TEPEZZA in Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of TEPEZZA?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to TEPEZZA in Graves' Ophthalmopathy and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the TEPEZZA development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to TEPEZZA for Graves' Ophthalmopathy?

What is the forecasted market scenario of TEPEZZA for Graves' Ophthalmopathy?

What are the forecasted sales of TEPEZZA in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to TEPEZZA for Graves' Ophthalmopathy? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Graves' Ophthalmopathy?

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900