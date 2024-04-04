New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime Successfully Flight-Tested

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Strategic Forces Command (SFC) along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), conducted a successful flight test of the New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni-Prime.

The Ministry of Defence informed on Thursday that the "flight test was conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha at around 1900 hours on April 3".

The test met all the trial objectives validating its reliable performance, as confirmed by the data captured by a number of range sensors deployed at different locations, including two downrange ships placed at the terminal point.

The Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Strategic Forces Command and senior officials from DRDO and the Indian Army witnessed the launch.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, SFC and the Armed Forces for the successful test.

He stated that the successful development and induction of the missile will be an excellent force multiplier for the Armed Forces.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Secretary, Department of Defence R and D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V. Kamat appreciated the efforts for the successful flight test.