Tokyo E-Prix Winner Max Gunther Eager To Challenge For Formula E Title

Formula E driver Maximilian Gunther is determined to challenge for this season's Formula E world championship title after emerging victorious in the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix.

The Maserati MSG Racing driver crossed the chequered flag first after a strategic move to the front of the grid on Lap 24. The victory was the team's first since the Jakarta in Season 9 and his fifth career win in the series.

The result sees the 26-year-old German move up to fifth in the driver standings 15 points behind the leader and Gunther believes there is no reason why he should not contend for the title.

He said:“Yes, the start to the season has been good. It was a brilliant weekend in Tokyo and since Sao Paulo we showed really good pace in all sessions. I feel great in the car and it's all coming together very nicely. For sure, I want to have a great and strong season. I think we're in a good position and same as six or seven other drivers as well so it's still early on in the season but we want to do well.”

The season now moves to Italy with the Misano E-Prix next weekend. It is the first time that the drivers will be tackling the circuit and Gunther is relishing the opportunity of racing again on the new track.

He said:“The good thing is we have been working hard for our package to be as complete as possible. Traditionally, in the last year, we were good on faster tracks but now Tokyo was a typical street circuit and the performance was great. No matter which track we're racing on, we go there with a good feeling. Misano is a different challenge though and it will be a dynamic race. The motivation is high.”