Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA)

--

1975 -- Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah dies at the age of 66.

1982 -- Kuwait National Team wins the sixth Gulf Football Cup, held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.

1987 -- The new headquarters of the Central Blood Bank is inaugurated. With installment of state-of-art medical equipment, it has risen to the top level of blood banks in the Middle East.

2001 -- The Oil Ministry inaugurates the Kuwaiti catalysts company. The first plant of its kind in the Middle East, it has a productivity capacity of 5,000 tons per year with a capital amounting to KD 12 million.

2018 -- The National Assembly approves a bill criminlizing companies that provide inaccurate information.

2021 -- Kuwait Municipality inks two memorandums of cooperation with Kuwait Cement Company and the Petrochemical Industries Company for integrated waste management.

2022 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) was named the winner of the 2022 Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for the Chemical Sector Award, in addition to winner of the Occupational Health and Safety Gold Award for the eleventh consecutive year. (end) gta