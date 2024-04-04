Vidya Malvade Impressed By Mumbai’S Undersea Tunnel; Reaches Location In 25 Minutes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Vidya Malvade was impressed when she reached her destination in just 25 minutes by taking the newly-inaugurated Coastal Road in Mumbai.

Vidya took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from her car.

In the video, the actress is seen asking her driver if the tunnel, which spans two kilometers and connects Marine Drive and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, goes under the sea. To which, her driver responds with a "yes."

Having a childlike excitement, the actress, who is known for her role in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Chak De! India', said:“I am so surprised and very happy also.... Mereko bahut excitement ho raha hai.”

Vidya captioned the clip:“Mumbai mei tunnel... I am actually excited. Reached Marine Drive in 25 minutes from Bandra.”

Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had shared that he was“stunned” by the tunnel and called it a“marvel”.

Vidya has worked in films such as 'Kidnap', 'No Problem', '1920: Evil Returns' and 'Starfish'. She has also worked in series' such as 'Inside Edge 2', 'Flesh', 'Mismatched' and 'Dr. Arora', among many others.