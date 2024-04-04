Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Grad MLRS Using FPV Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) using an FPV drone.

According to Ukrinform, the brigade reported this on Facebook and posted a relevant video.

"The enemy's Grad multiple launch rocket system was destroyed by our brigade's paratroopers using an FPV drone. It was an enchanting sight. The fireworks exceeded all expectations," the paratroopers said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an enemy ammunition depot, two tank transporter tractors and two Russian infantry fighting vehicles.