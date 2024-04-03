Lucknow News: 30 Passengers, Detained In Gold Smuggling Case, Escape From Airport

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As many as 30 passengers, who were detained at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport for allegedly smuggling gold, have managed to escape of the passengers pretended to be sick and created chaos at the airport. According to the PTI news agency, customs and police officials have started searching for the passengers prices rise for fourth straight session, silver surges to two-year highOn Monday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs Department stopped 36 passengers at Lucknow's airport, travelling from Sharjah. During the frisking, the customs officials seized cigarettes worth over ₹3 crore and cash worth ₹23.90 lakh. Besides, six passengers said they also had gold with them rate surges above ₹69,400; silver price surpasses ₹78,000 level on MCXThe next day, when the officials interrogated the passengers, one of them pretended to be ill and created chaos. Taking advantage of the situation, all the passengers fled, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh told PTI news agency police have registered a case under relevant sections and efforts are being made to arrest the accused, Mumbai Customs have seized over 2.52 kg of gold valued at ₹1.46 crores in five separate cases since March 31 smuggled gold was found concealed in clothes worn, on the body of the passenger and on the underside of a baggage trolley see gold price at ₹75,000 per 10 gm level in FY25In March this year, foreign currency and items worth ₹10.60 crore were seized across eight different cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.\"On March 20-22, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized foreign currencies valued at 5.36 crore, diamonds valued at 3.75 crore, and gold valued at ₹1.49 crore, together valued at 10.60 crore across 8 cases,\" said Mumbai Customs in March.\"The above goods were concealed in check-in bags, handbags, clothes worn, and body cavities,\"it added.

