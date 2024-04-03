Khaitan & Co Unveils KAI, A Revolutionary Leap In Legal Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 03 April 2024: In a strategic move towards innovation and tech integration, Khaitan & Co, a leading full-service law firm, has unveiled ask and DocInsight as part of its artificial intelligence (AI) initiative, KAI (Khaitan & Co AI). The initiative represents a strategic integration of AI across the firm's operations, aimed at enhancing efficiency, augmenting professional capabilities, and leading innovation in the legal domain.



Rohit Shukla, Chief Digital Officer, Khaitan & Co stated, â€œThe launch of ask and DocInsight represents a significant step in our commitment to transform legal practices through innovative AI solutions. Its approach combines a unique self-learning architecture, prompt standardisation and a meticulously curated database, that can set a new standard for legal innovation in India.â€



At its core, KAI deploys high-impact AI applications that streamline legal processes and elevate client service. It leverages Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Services for enhanced security and reliability.



Khaitan & Co plans to automate tasks and empower legal professionals, thereby ushering in a new era of legal transformation. Leveraging its comprehensive AI integration strategy, advanced data analytics, and customized AI solutions, KAI aims to responsibly leverage AI while harnessing the firmâ€TMs knowledge, continuously training its users on ethical AI usage and improving clientsâ€TM service experience.





About Khaitan & Co



Khaitan & Co is a top tier and full-service law firm with over 1000 legal professionals, including 220+ Partners and Counsel, and presence in India and Singapore. With more than a century of experience in practicing law, we offer end-to-end legal solutions in diverse practice areas to our clients across the world. We have a team of highly motivated and dynamic professionals delivering outstanding client service and expert legal advice across a wide gamut of sectors and industries.

