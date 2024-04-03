Khaitan & Co Unveils KAI, A Revolutionary Leap In Legal Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 03 April 2024: In a strategic move towards innovation and tech integration, Khaitan & Co, a leading full-service law firm, has unveiled ask and DocInsight as part of its artificial intelligence (AI) initiative, KAI (Khaitan & Co AI). The initiative represents a strategic integration of AI across the firm's operations, aimed at enhancing efficiency, augmenting professional capabilities, and leading innovation in the legal domain.
Rohit Shukla, Chief Digital Officer, Khaitan & Co stated, â€œThe launch of ask and DocInsight represents a significant step in our commitment to transform legal practices through innovative AI solutions. Its approach combines a unique self-learning architecture, prompt standardisation and a meticulously curated database, that can set a new standard for legal innovation in India.â€
At its core, KAI deploys high-impact AI applications that streamline legal processes and elevate client service. It leverages Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Services for enhanced security and reliability.
Khaitan & Co plans to automate tasks and empower legal professionals, thereby ushering in a new era of legal transformation. Leveraging its comprehensive AI integration strategy, advanced data analytics, and customized AI solutions, KAI aims to responsibly leverage AI while harnessing the firmâ€TMs knowledge, continuously training its users on ethical AI usage and improving clientsâ€TM service experience.
About Khaitan & Co
Khaitan & Co is a top tier and full-service law firm with over 1000 legal professionals, including 220+ Partners and Counsel, and presence in India and Singapore. With more than a century of experience in practicing law, we offer end-to-end legal solutions in diverse practice areas to our clients across the world. We have a team of highly motivated and dynamic professionals delivering outstanding client service and expert legal advice across a wide gamut of sectors and industries.
Company :-Edelman
User :- Abhishek Verma
Email :...
MENAFN03042024003198003206ID1108055829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.