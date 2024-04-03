26Th Gulf Cup Rescheduled, To Kick Off On December 21

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hosts Kuwait Football Association have announced that the 26th Gulf Cup Championship will be held from December 21, 2024 to January 3, 2025.

The federation stated that the Arab Gulf Cup Football Association (AGCFF) has decided to set the new dates instead of the earlier dates from December 13 to 26, 2024.

Including hosts Kuwait who have won the Gulf Cup a record 10 times, eight teams will participate in the tournament. Rest of the teams which will compete in the tournament are, holders Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Yemen.

The date for the draw of the tournament is also expected to announced soon.