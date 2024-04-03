PHCC Warns Against Staying Up Late After Holy Month Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After the holy month of Ramadan, many people experience sleep disturbances as a result of struggling to readjust to an early sleep routine and continuing to stay up late. This common behavior not only poses risks to one's health but also brings about various detrimental physical, mental and social effects.

The secretion of the melatonin hormone is closely linked to sleep during the night as it increases its release in darkness and decreases when exposed to daylight. Therefore, staying up late and reducing the number of hours we sleep at night disrupt the release of melatonin hormone, which negatively affects the biological clock rhythm, body temperature, body fluid balance and the sense of hunger and fullness.

Dr. Naela Darwish Saad

Dr. Naela Darwish Saad, Manager of the Umm Salal Health Center and Senior Family Consultant at PHCC, explains that insufficient sleep negatively affects one's performance at work or school, which can lead to decreased productivity, ineffective performance and a higher likelihood of making mistakes, as staying up late can exacerbate issues related to poor focus and memory and impair the ability to make sound decisions and think clearly, consequently individuals may experience confusion, information incomprehension and learning difficulties. Furthermore, staying up late can result in the loss of concentration, increasing the risk of errors and unintentional accidents.

Inadequate sleep after Ramadan can have mantal and neurological repercussions, resulting in an increased sleep-related issues like insomnia, ongoing fatigue, stress, memory lapses and depression. On the other hand, the negative physical consequences of staying up late included increased risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, irregular blood sugar levels, hypertension, various cardiovascular conditions and strokes. It can also weaken the immune systems, elevating the risk of diseases and infections.

Dr. Naela adds staying up late may lead to various skin issues, including skin sagging, puffiness, red eyes, appearance of eye dark circles, lackluster complexion and altered skin tone. Adequate sleep contributes to reducing the cortisol hormone production, as elevated cortisol levels have negative effects on the skin collagen and protein, leading to collagen break down, wrinkles and premature aging.

Insufficient sleep and continuous late nights can lead to social isolation and poor social connections. It widely known that these behaviors impact an individual's personality and increase tension within family members and relations.

To prevent these effects, it is crucial to organize the time after Ramadan and uphold healthy routines. This includes establishing a consistent sleep schedule, going to bed on the same time each night and waking up at regular hours. It is essential to ensure an adequate amount of sleep with a minimum of 6 hours per night, as the recommended sleep typically ranges from 7 to 9 hours as well as to ensure an enhanced sleep environment by keeping darkness and a suitable temperature in the bedroom along with maintaining healthy diets.

It is also recommended to schedule daily meals and early dinner times, avoid consuming caffeine at least four hours before bedtime, avoid engaging in stimulating activities like using smartphones or watching TV before going to sleep. Additionally, it is crucial to reduce nap durations and maintain a regular exercise.

To summarize, it is important for individuals to be aware of the negative consequences of staying awake late after Ramadan and understand the significance of managing their time effectively to maintain their overall wellbeing and ongoing family and work relations.