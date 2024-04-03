Breakthrough In Understanding Compulsive Eating

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a groundbreaking study, Brazilian scientists have identified neurons that induce compulsive eating, even in the absence of hunger.



This revelation, shared by the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) , could revolutionize the approach to treating obesity and disorders such as anorexia and bulimia.



The research underscores that manipulating specific areas of the brain can alter eating habits, providing fresh strategies against anorexia and habitual overeating.



"Nature Communications" published the findings from this collaborative effort between the Federal University of ABC in São Paulo and UCLA, supported by FAPESP funding.



Fernando Reis, a UCLA researcher, pinpointed these pivotal neurons in the brain's periaqueductal gray matter, emphasizing the brain's detailed regulation of food intake.







These neurons, known as VGAT (Vesicular GABA Transporter) cells, employ GABA, a key neurotransmitter, to influence brain activity.



This, in turn, modulates emotions, sleep patterns, and stress responses, all of which play roles in how and when we eat.



In their experiments, the team observed that mice overindulged when these neurons were stimulated, disregarding their actual hunger levels.



Conversely, when the neurons were suppressed, even famished mice reduced their food consumption, demonstrating the neurons' crucial role in prompting the food search.



This significant study enhances our comprehension of the neurological factors behind eating disorders, paving the way for innovative therapies.



It promises hope for millions affected worldwide, marking a significant stride in medical science's ability to understand and potentially control eating behaviors.

