KGMU To Get Blood Sample Tube Conveyor System

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 3 (IANS) The trauma centre at King George's Medical University (KGMU) is set for a major upgrade with the implementation of a pneumatic tube conveyor network system.

The system will reduce the time and effort required to transport blood samples and other specimens between wards and the laboratory.

Vice-chancellor Soniya Nityanand said that work on this project will start soon with Rs 80 lakhs to streamline sample delivery and expedite the diagnostic process.

"Attendants of patients or lab attendants in the wards take blood samples of admitted patients to the labs. They will no longer need to run from ward to lab to submit the samples," said Nityanand.

She said, "The pneumatic tube system will use pressurised air to propel sample capsules through a network of tubes, significantly reducing transportation time and effort. It will also save manpower required for collecting samples from the ward."

This will be a welcome relief for the trauma centre, which caters to a high volume of patients (around 300-400 daily) and keeps the labs busy round-the-clock.

"With multiple tests required for each patient, attendants often face long wait times while navigating between departments. The new system will free them up to focus on patient care," she added.

KGMU is also taking steps to further reduce queues and waiting times by introducing an online payment system. Patients can deposit an estimated amount against their central registration number, and the fee for each diagnostic test will be automatically deducted. This eliminates the need for separate payments at different counters, streamlining the billing process.

These initiatives are expected to significantly improve the hospital's efficiency and patient care.

"Both patients and attendants will benefit tremendously from saved time and energy," said Chief Medical Superintendent Sandeep Tiwari. The project is expected to be completed within 3-4 months after the tender process.