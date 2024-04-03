Mustafizur Likely To Miss CSK's Game Against SRH On Friday: Reports

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is expected to miss the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) upcoming match in IPL 2024 as he has headed back to his home country to facilitate the processing of his US Visa in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024, according to reports.

The T20 World Cup will kick off on June 1, less than a week after the IPL final on May 26 in Chennai.

CSK will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in their away match and Mustafizur is expected to return on Sunday or Monday, depending on when he gets his passport back, a Cricbuzz report said.

"Mustafizur arrived last night from the IPL for US visa purposes for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He will be giving his fingerprint at the US embassy tomorrow (April 4) and later will travel back to India to join Chennai," BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted in a report.

The left-arm seamer will be available to play in the IPL only till the end of April, as he is slated to join the national side ahead of their five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on May 3, the report further read.

"His NOC for the tournament runs till April 30 and we are expecting him to back after that from IPL," Yunus said.

Mustafizur is a potent weapon in CSK's bowling arsenal, securing seven wickets across three games to be on top of the purple cap list. He played a pivotal role in Chennai's victory in the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, clinching match-winning figures of 4-29.

The 28-year-old pacer followed it up with another 2-30 in the game against Gujarat Titans but proved expensive in the game against Delhi Capitals as he conceded 47 runs from his four overs for one wicket.

CSK are currently third on the points table, with two wins in three games.