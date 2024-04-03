BJP Chief Nadda In Jhalawar Today To Address Rally Supporting Candidate Dushyant Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 3 (IANS) BJP National President, JP Nadda, will be in Jhalawar on Wednesday to address a rally supporting BJP candidate Dushyant Singh.

BJP media state coordinator, Pramod Vashishth said,“JP Nadda will leave from Ujjain helipad in Madhya Pradesh and reach Jhalawar Police Parade Ground in the afternoon. He will address the general meeting at Praveen Sharma Cricket Stadium in Jhalawar. BJP National Vice President Vasundhara Raje among other guests present on the stage will welcome and felicitate Nadda.”

The BJP National President will infuse enthusiasm among the workers by reminding them of the Centre's schemes and PM Modi's guarantees.

Dushyant Singh is the BJP's candidate from the Jhalawar-Baran seat for the 5th consecutive time. He has won Lok Sabha elections four consecutive times from 2004 to 2019.

Dushyant Singh filed his nomination on Tuesday from Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha seat. Elections are to be held here in the second phase on April 26.