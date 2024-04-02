Arab Parliament Union Condemns Israeli Violation Of Syrian Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 10 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliamentary Union condemned on Tuesday, the Israeli occupation violation of Syrian sovereignty and the targeting of the Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

In a statement, the Union said that such attack constitutes "a violation of all laws and conventions related to international diplomatic immunities."

The statement noted that this aggression comes due to the "failure" of the Israeli occupation in its war against the Palestinian people and to divert the attention of world public opinion from "the massacres it is committing against humanity" in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Union called on the UN Security Council and all active international organizations to force the Israeli occupation to uphold the principles of the United Nations Charter and international agreements.

Last night, several casualties and injuries occurred after an Israeli missile attack targeted the Iranian consulate building in Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus. (end)

