Iphone 16 Series Leak: Upcoming Apple Smartphone To Feature Vertical Camera Layout?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Expectations are high as fans of Apple excitedly await the release of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which is scheduled for the second half of 2024. Based on information from earlier rumors, it appears that these newest smartphones in the series will have modest design improvements.

Adding to the excitement is a leaked photo that appears to show covers made specifically for the future iPhone 16 variants. In the vein of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the image provides an enticing peek at potential future releases. Specifically, it is expected that the basic models for this year would have a vertical pill-shaped arrangement instead of the square camera island with rounded sides that was seen on their predecessors.

Two covers are seen in the leaked photo, which was posted by tipster Sonny Dickson on X (formerly Twitter). The case on the left appears to be somewhat bigger, possibly making it compatible with the iPhone 16 Plus. On the other hand, it is assumed that the case on the right is designed to fit the normal iPhone 16 model. The back camera bump is vertical on both casings, and the LED flash is tucked away next to the camera island in a plastic cutout.

Although the new camera configuration is consistent with earlier rumors about a new design approach, rumors in the tech community point to the potential addition of a two-camera array on the back in a vertical orientation.

It is rumored that this innovation would make spatial recording easier, which is something that the iPhone 15 series lacks noticeably because of its diagonal camera configuration.

Furthermore, industry sources predict that all four of the iPhone 16 series models will include Apple's Action button, which is a standout feature of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Leaked covers add to the excitement as they reveal that the normal iPhone 16 models come with an Action button in addition to a hole that may be used for the much-speculated 'Capture' button that is expected to be released later this year.