Discussion Around Setting Up Tribunal For Russia“Extremely Difficult” - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba notes that the discussion regarding the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine is extremely difficult.

The minister spoke while answering journalists' questions ahead of the International Conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine", which is being held in The Hague, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The discussion is extremely difficult. This is the only issue where there is no practical progress, and the debate about the parameters of the tribunal is underway. In all other matters, we have already moved to the practical phase," Kuleba noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba is on a working visit to The Hague on April 2, where he is participating in the ministerial conference "Restoring Justice for Ukraine".

The organizers of the conference are Ukraine, the Netherlands and the European Commission. Among the participants of the event are the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, the President of Eurojust, representatives of the International Registry of Damages Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (RD4U), and the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA).

At the end of the conference, a political declaration will be adopted.

Photo: Iryna Drabok, Ukrinform