Kerala: Alappuzha-Chennai Express To Be Partially Disrupted Due To Maintenance Work

Thiruvananthapuram: The train services have been scheduled or diverted due to maintenance work at the MGR Chennai Central station yard. The Alappuzha-Chennai Central Express scheduled for today has been partially canceled. The service will begin from Alappuzha and conclude its journey at Thiruvalloor. Additionally, four more trains will be diverted due to maintenance activities.

The following are the details of the diverted trains:

13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express departing from Alappuzha will be diverted to Perambur, bypassing the scheduled stop at MGR Chennai Central.Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Express (12512) departing from Kochuvelo will be diverted from Perambur skipping the scheduled stop at MGR Chennai Central.IndoreKochuveliSuperfast Express(22645) which departed from Indore on April 1 will be diverted from Perambur.Dhanbad- Alappuzha Express( 13351) which departed from Dhanbad will be diverted from Perambur.