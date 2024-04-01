Yahsat appoints Amit Somani as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 1 April 2024: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Amit Somani as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer.

Mr. Somani, a veteran of the satellite communications industry, rejoins Yahsat with over 27 years of experience in satellite communications and management consulting. He already has extensive knowledge of Yahsat across various roles during his previous tenure with the company from 2010 to 2022. These included Vice President of Strategy and Business Development and most recently Chief Strategy Officer from 2014 to 2022.

In his new leadership role with Yahsat, Mr. Somani will oversee the development and implementation of the company’s growth strategy in addition to spearheading its global strategic partnerships and alliances. This expanded position reaffirms Yahsat’s accelerated efforts to successfully implement its wider growth strategy. Mr. Somani’s expertise will be crucial in enabling the company to diversify its range of products and solutions while venturing into new emerging market segments and expanding its satellite capabilities.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: "We would like to welcome Amit back into the Yahsat family. His appointment is part of Yahsat’s continuous efforts to attract the best talent from across the satellite communications industry who can help us deliver on our ambitious growth strategy. His in-depth knowledge of the satellite communications industry and his proven leadership capabilities will be crucial in advancing our goals.”

Mr. Al Hashemi highlighted Mr. Somani’s active participation in implementing Yahsat's successful IPO and listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in 2021, as an example of his ability to deliver exceptional results.

Amit Somani, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of Yahsat, said: "I am delighted to return to Yahsat and contribute to its ambitious mission of transforming the space industry in the UAE and the wider region. It is a pleasure to resume my journey with Yahsat and contribute to its growth, innovation, delivering exceptional solutions for its valued customers, building upon its strong foundations, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence."

Mr. Somani will return to Yahsat in this new role on 1st April 2024, after a two-year stint as Chief Executive Officer of the UAE-based international hedge fund consortium, ABS Global.

He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from the London Business School and a MEng. degree in Electrical Engineering, from the University of Nottingham, UK.





