Japan FM Welcomes Formation Of New Palestinian Government

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 1 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Monday welcomed the formation of the new Palestinian government under President Mahmoud Abbas and new Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa.

"The Japanese government expects that reform agenda in various fields will be translated into action by the new government," Kamikawa said in a statement.

"Japan will continue to actively contribute to the realization of a two-state solution in which Israel and a future independent Palestinian state live side by side in peace and security, in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations and through its own assistance to Palestine," she said. On Sunday, the new Palestinian government led by Mustafa was sworn at a ceremony in before President Abbas. (end)

