Myanmar's manufacturing goods export surpasses USD8.72B in 2023-24 fiscal year

(MENAFN) According to the Ministry of Commerce, Myanmar's manufacturing goods export has exceeded 8.72 billion U.S. dollars during the span of over 11 months in the 2023-24 fiscal year, as reported on Monday.



Comparatively, this figure is a decrease from the over 10.71 billion dollars recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, as indicated by the ministry's data.



During this timeframe, the country's manufacturing goods export earnings consisted of over 3.28 billion dollars from the government sector and over 5.44 billion dollars from the private sector.



Notably, among Myanmar's export products, manufacturing goods hold the top position in terms of foreign revenue earnings, followed by agricultural products and other commodities.



Furthermore, the ministry's data highlights that the total export value of Myanmar during this period has reached over 14.31 billion dollars, showcasing the significant contribution of exports to the country's economy.



Myanmar's export portfolio primarily includes agricultural, animal, and marine products, minerals, forest products, and manufacturing goods, which are traded with various partners such as China, Thailand, Bangladesh, and India. Despite fluctuations in export figures, Myanmar continues to engage in trade partnerships to sustain its economic growth and strengthen its position in the global market.

