PSG wins over Marseille 2-0 despite first-half setback in Ligue 1 showdown

(MENAFN) Paris Saint-Germain navigated through a contentious first-half dismissal to secure a 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Portuguese talents Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos contributing to the scoreline.



Despite facing adversity after Lucas Beraldo's sending-off just before halftime, PSG remained resilient, ultimately emerging victorious. Vitinha showcased his prowess by linking up with Ousmane Dembele before unleashing a superb opening goal in the 53rd minute amidst the damp atmosphere at the Velodrome.



Marseille, determined to secure their first home league win against PSG since November 2011, pressed forward in search of an equalizer. However, their efforts were thwarted, with Jordan Veretout's goal disallowed for an offside against teammate Luis Henrique.



PSG's coach, Luis Enrique, opted to substitute captain Kylian Mbappe just after the hour mark, a decision that paid off when his replacement Ramos sealed the win five minutes from time. The decisive goal stemmed from a breakaway, with PSG swiftly transitioning from defending a corner to launching a counterattack. Achraf Hakimi found Marco Asensio, who in turn set up Ramos to calmly slot home his 10th goal of the season.



Ramos' contribution further solidified PSG's dominance this season, with only Mbappe surpassing him in terms of goals scored, boasting an impressive tally of 38 across all competitions.

