QatarEnergy inks TCP deals with 4 global shipowners to operate 19 new ship

(MENAFN) QatarEnergy has entered into long-term time charter party (TCP) deals with four international shipowners to operate 19 new, state-of-the-art conventional size LNG vessels as part of the second ship-owner tender under QatarEnergy's historic LNG fleet expansion program.



These agreements entail the operation of six vessels by CMES LNG Carrier Investment Inc., six vessels by Shandong Marine Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd., and three vessels by MISC Berhad, all of which are currently under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea. Additionally, four vessels will be operated by a joint venture between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (K-Line) and Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd., being constructed at Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) also in South Korea.



The signing ceremony, held at QatarEnergy's headquarters in Doha, saw HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, who is also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, signing separate agreements with the President & CEO of CMES LNG Carrier Investment, Wang Yongxin; Chairman of Shandong Marine Energy, Li Maozhong; Managing Executive Officer of K Line, Satoshi Kanamori; Vice President of Hyundai Glovis, Jungsuk Kim; and Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam, the President & CEO of MISC Berhad. Senior executives from QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG, and the four shipowner companies were also in attendance at the special ceremony.

MENAFN01042024000045015839ID1108042626