Education Ministry Attends Third Ayal Al Freej Championship

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education participated in the third season of Ayal Al Freej Championship, which was organised by the Ministry of Sports and Youth from March 18 to 30, at the Lusail Sports Club stadiums.

As many as 10 teams from preparatory and secondary schools participated in the tournament.

They are Abdullah bin Ali Al Misnad Secondary School for Boys, Simaisma Secondary School for Boys, Doha Preparatory School for Boys, Hamzah Bin Abdul Muttalib Preparatory School for Boys, Simaisma Primary School for Boys, Al-Khor Model School for Boys, and... Al-Shorouk Model School for Boys, and a number of youth and sports organizations in the country participated in it.

The Lusail Sports Club stadiums witnessed the closing ceremony of the tournament, in which 55 teams participated, representing the participating youth centres, sports clubs and academies.

This tournament was organized for preparing a generation of sports talents to be the nucleus of our national team in 2030, and discovering and nurturing sports talents.

During the tournament activities, the organizers were keen to provide a professional sports environment that enhances behavioral discipline, values and life skills, and encourages young people to be creative, innovative and develop capabilities.

The tournament targeted four age groups: (10-11) years, (12-13) years, (14-15) years, and (16-17) years, and FIFA-certified trainers were used to train them transferring their previous expertise and experiences, which will benefit them.

In the football tournament, which witnessed strong and exciting competitions, the first three places were won by: Simaisma Primary School for Boys in the primary schools category, Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib Preparatory School for Boys in the preparatory schools category, and Abdullah bin Ali Al Misnad Secondary School for Boys in the secondary schools category.

On the sidelines of the tournament, the participating entities organized a number of sporting activities and awareness-raising training workshops to enhance the role of the family and instill educational values.

The“Ayal Al Freej” tournament is considered an important and distinctive tournament, which includes competitions based on sports and physical activity and tests of athletic and mental endurance and physical fitness.

It seeks to enhance the culture of sports life in society, and relies on modern techniques in evaluating players. To help them improve their performance and guide them to reach the highest levels physically, skillfully and intellectually, it also prepares comprehensive files for each player; To facilitate the process of discovering new talents to join Qatari sports clubs.