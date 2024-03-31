Dubai sees increase in GCC visitors, boosts tourism sector

(MENAFN) Dubai experienced a notable surge in the number of Gulf visitors in January, with official statistics from the Department of Economy and Tourism indicating an 18 percent increase compared to the previous year, totaling 311,000 tourists. Among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerged as the top contributor to visitor traffic, accounting for over 50 percent of arrivals, followed closely by tourists from Oman.



The robust inflow of Gulf tourists to Dubai can be attributed to several factors, including the longstanding historical and cultural ties between Dubai and other GCC nations, as well as the geographical proximity that facilitates easy access. Furthermore, the availability of numerous airlines offering frequent flights between Dubai and various cities across the GCC region has significantly contributed to enhancing tourism movement.



Dubai's reputation for providing unparalleled tourism experiences has also played a pivotal role in attracting visitors from neighboring Gulf countries. The city's unwavering commitment to innovation, safety, and hospitality has solidified its position as a global tourism hub, appealing to travelers seeking unique and memorable experiences.



In line with its strategic vision, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai has intensified efforts to further attract Gulf tourists. These efforts include launching targeted promotional campaigns, forging strategic partnerships, and renewing existing collaborations with prominent Gulf media institutions to showcase Dubai's unique offerings and capabilities. Additionally, the department is actively engaging with leading companies in the travel sector to foster partnerships that enhance the overall tourism experience for Gulf visitors.



As part of its proactive approach, the department is also organizing informative tours in Dubai for media and trade delegations from Gulf countries, aiming to showcase the city's diverse attractions and hospitality offerings. Through these multifaceted initiatives, Dubai remains committed to expanding its share of Gulf tourism, strengthening its position in traditional markets, and exploring opportunities to tap into emerging markets, thereby ensuring sustained growth and success in the tourism sector.

