Doha Expo Teaches Sustainability To Over 33,000 Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: One of the major achievements of the International Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha is educating youngsters about healthy practices to preserve the local ecosystem and address climate change.

The six-month-long event taking place from October 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024, welcomed 33,303 students from 346 schools operating in Qatar.

The Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee staged a sustainable event that incorporated sustainability into the majority of operations.

In this context, the Expo featured several sustainable buildings constructed using 3D printing technology, such as children's playgrounds, rest areas, and biodegradable furniture.

Visitors were also encouraged to use public transport given the Al Bidda Park's proximity to the metro station.

The most notable accomplishment, however, was raising the awareness of citizens and residents including children and school students of the power of plants, the importance of sustainability, and the role that community members can play to support sustainable behaviours and help make the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality and deliver the objectives that were the main pillars of the event.

Earlier in March, the Expo served as the backdrop for an inspiring collaboration involving 86 schools and 4,000 students, who collectively planted 80,000 flowers arranged in the shape of Qatar's map over an area spanning 525 square metres.

This memorable initiative symbolises Qatar's commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainable agriculture, educating the youth, and raising awareness of the environmental challenges.

Through this project, the young participants not only learned about sustainable agricultural practices but also gained insights into broader critical environmental issues facing the world.

By instilling these values in the youth, Expo 2023 Doha aimed to empower future generations to become proactive stewards of the environment and instilling within them the understanding that they have the power to enforce positive change in the world.

By engaging students in hands-on activities, the event provided a unique and valuable educational experience, fostering an understanding of sustainability principles and the importance of preserving natural resources.

On the occasion of Global Recycling Day, the Expo shed light on the topic of sustainability - one of its main themes - by organising a special celebration focused on educating visitors about the importance of recycling and waste reduction. Expo 2023 Doha offered its guests a number of workshops and seminars to provide a platform for experts to exchange knowledge, experiences, and best practices with attendees, contributing to the promotion of environmental stewardship and responsible consumption.

The event highlighted Expo 2023 Doha's strong commitment to sustainability and effective waste management systems, demonstrated through innovative approaches adopted at the exhibition, such as waste sorting at the source and multiple recycling facilities provided on-site.