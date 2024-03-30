Economic Representatives Call For Stimulating Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The representatives from various sectors of the economy have called for immediate measures to stimulate and boost commercial activity in the local market, stressing the critical need for liquidity to mitigate the current economic downturn.

Suggested measures include deferring loan repayments for both individuals and businesses, re-evaluating various customs and tax charges, and restructuring the wage framework, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The representatives also called for the implementation of social protection programmes, stressing the importance of adopting a trading strategy that promotes economic growth, with a focus on promoting Jordan as an attractive investment destination and showcasing its advantages through large-scale shopping festivals.

Hussein Shareem, President of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce, stressed that interest-free deferring of the repayment of loans would inject liquidity into the market and stimulate commercial activity. He also emphasised the urgency of creating job opportunities for unemployed graduates and stressed the importance of vocational and technical training to gradually replace foreign labour.

Mamdouh Qaralleh, president of the Karak Chamber of Commerce, stressed the need to find ways to provide liquidity to citizens and traders alike, suggesting reviewing fuel prices and salary structures.

President of the Textile, Readymade Clothes and Footwear Syndicate Sultan Allan recommended conducting in-depth studies on the challenges faced by each trade and economic sector and formulating specialised solution programmes accordingly.

