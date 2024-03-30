US Quietly Supplies Bombs, Air Fighters To Israel Amid Gaza Genocide

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Washington Post reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden recently agreed to supply the Israeli occupation with bombs and air fighters worth billions of dollars. This decision was made despite Washington expressing its“concerns” about the occupation's invasion of the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, an area crowded with displaced Palestinians.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation committed 8 massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, of which 82 deaths and 98 injured were brought to hospitals during the past 24 hours, noting that the toll of the Israeli aggression had risen to 32,705 deaths and 75,190 injured since 7 October 2023.

The ministry confirmed that several victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them.

At the same time, a second ship loaded with aid sailed from the port of Larnaca on the island of Cyprus, with about 400 tons of food bound for the Gaza Strip.

This will be the second shipment of aid via Cyprus after the Cypriot authorities, in cooperation with Israel, launched a sea corridor to facilitate the arrival of inspected goods directly to the besieged Gaza Strip.

The ship“Jennifer” is part of a fleet organized by two charities: World Central Kitchen, based in the United States, and the Spanish Open Arms Association.

Moreover, local media in Gaza reported the arrival of five relief aid trucks to the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, noting that among them was a frozen (chicken) truck for the first time. The trucks were secured in the warehouses of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the camp.

Meanwhile, thousands of Jordanians continued their angry crowds for the sixth day in a row, near the Israeli embassy in the Rabieh area, west of the capital, Amman, in response to the calls launched under the slogan“Besiege the Embassy of the Zionist Enemy.”

A large number of members of the Jordanian Bar Association, wearing pleading garb, participated in the event, expressing their anger at the aggression's violation of all international norms and laws.

The protesters denounced the genocide against the people of Gaza at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces, with US military, political, and economic support.

The protesters demanded that the Jordanian government stop all forms of normalization, cancel the Wadi Araba Treaty and the gas agreement, prevent the land bridge from passing through Jordanian territory, and prevent the export of vegetables to the Israeli occupation.

On the ground, the Al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas – said that“its mujahideen confirmed, after their return from the battle lines in Khan Yunis, that they had targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shawaz explosive device, and its crew had been killed or wounded.”

Al-Qassam confirmed that three helicopters had landed to evacuate the tank crew in the downtown area of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.